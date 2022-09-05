Grandchildren are wonderful gifts and if you live long enough you get great grandkids and maybe even great-greatgrand-kids. That is what we think of our grandkids and now three great-grandkids. They were here for a visit last week and we made some wonderful memories. The great-grandkids aged 4, 2 and 1 were able to camp in our yard and then spend the whole day with us along with their parents, making pancakes, chocolate chip cookies and playing with all the interesting toys and games I have for them. By the end of that day, I was so tired, I thought I would die, but I didn’t and now that I have rested up from all the commotion, I am so thankful for their visit.
I was pleasantly surprised when I had a visit from Jane Boyer on Friday. She came with an arm load of artwork from my mother and even a drum my son Philip had made years ago. The paintings, etc. were from her mother, Pat Chambers who was downsizing and wanted the Dahlman family to have their mother’s paintings, etc. We are thankful for these items and hope Pat enjoyed them as much as we will. I will try to make sure they stay in the family now as my children, nieces and nephews sure love to have her work in their homes, too.
