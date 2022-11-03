I was born and raised in Carlton County. Though I now live far away, I would like to be buried in the area where most of my family members are buried.
However, most township cemeteries are open only to residents. And, many township cemeteries are nearly full, with little opportunity for expansion.
Thus, I am pleased to learn that a green cemetery is being planned in the Blackhoof area. While I sympathize with those neighboring residents who may initially feel uncomfortable about this project, I do believe that in the long run, it will be an asset to the community and the county.
We live in a great nation where we enjoy liberty. Liberty gives us the freedom to worship as we choose; to speak our minds; and also to start and operate a business —as long as our company follow all state laws and remains a good steward of the land.
We should be thankful this new cemetery project is not a mega-gravel pit that would spew noise and dust for miles. Or a mega-animal feedlot operation (of 4,000 cows or 6,000 hogs) that would spew manure smell for miles and threaten our ground water with nitrate and antibiotics. But, these types of businesses, too, are being routinely and legally approved by county zoning commissions across Minnesota because they meet existing zoning criteria.
However, a green cemetery will remain in a natural, beautiful appearance into perpetuity. I, for one, support this project. May God bless.
Vern
Simula
Morris
