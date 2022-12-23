The next Kettle River City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. A reminder to attend the meetings and learn what is happening in the city. 

Candlelight Christmas Eve services at Holy Trinity will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Everyone is invited to attend.

