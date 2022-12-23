The next Kettle River City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. A reminder to attend the meetings and learn what is happening in the city.
Candlelight Christmas Eve services at Holy Trinity will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Everyone is invited to attend.
Thank you to Jeff Vichorek for donating the Kettle River city Christmas tree and Randy Sarvella for donating the lights. Also thanks to Wayne Gulso, Tim Taylor and Britt Sarvela for getting the tree in place. Also I would like to thank all the people who decorated the building and cleaned up after the Market event. Santa visited with both children and adults while he was there. The many vendors had a variety of items and there was a nice crowd of people that came out despite the rainy weather.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Once there were two sisters who decided to exchange $20 each year for Christmas. They did this for many years and then one of the sisters retired from her job and felt like she couldn’t afford to exchange $20 each year, so they decided to exchange $10 each year. Then the other sister retired and they decided to only exchange $5 each year. Then when hard times hit, they decided that they could no longer exchange the $5 each year and just quit exchanging Christmas gifts at all. I think some people have this same idea about exchanging Christmas gifts. It isn’t about the cost of the gift, it is about the wanting to give someone something just because you can. So, instead of going into debt to get everyone expensive gifts, maybe you could start giving something from your heart. I remember as a teen, before any of us had a job, we were really poor, so we cut pictures out of magazines of things we would like to get them if we had some money and wrapped the pictures up for each other. One year, I was able to knit a sweater for each of my siblings for Christmas. However, I didn’t have enough time to finish my brother’s sweater, so I wrapped it up with the needles still in it and finished knitting it after Christmas.
In all the stories I have related of my obnoxious neighbor, I must tell you that these people lived next door to us from the time I was young until my mother moved away in 1975. We put up with them for years. They were always the same and the police usually ignored their calls after a while. I have only related a few of the problems we had with them. Since then, I have had wonderful neighbors.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
