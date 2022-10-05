his weekend someone complained to me that their city was doing mail-in ballots. I sometimes get frustrated with people complaining about what their local government units are doing or not doing. My response is usually to ask if they’ve gone to their township/ city meetings and listen to their discussions. Also, these local government units allow for the public to speak to them at their meetings (usually by signing up with the clerk before the meetings). It just seems to me people complain at the coffee shop and that’s about it. Sometimes all you have to do is write a letter and state what you are concerned about, and the clerk can bring that to the attention of the board/council. In my experience, sometimes the local government officials do not realize there is a problem until people speak or write to them about it. They are usually very interested in what the public has to say…as long as you are respectful. Most LGUs have their meeting times on their website or where they post their meeting information (usually on the front of their hall). The city of Willow River meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. The Willow River Community Club is discussing Fun with Santa again this year. We are planning a lot of fun and tentatively the date is Dec. 10 at the Willow River School. So mark that on your calendar early. The Club is also collaborating with the WRFD to host a tree lighting at the fire hall/city hall. More information to come. It’s never dull in Willow River.
I know it’s a bit early to write about the gun raffle, but It’s good to get it on the calendar early. The Willow River Fire Department and EMS is hosting their annual fall gun raffle at the Squirrel Cage Bar & Grill on November 19. Tickets are available from WRFD members and local businesses. Need not be present to win. Get your tickets early.
Beckie and John will be flushing fire hydrants on Oct. 1 through 15. So free car washes in Willow River…ha ha.
At the school: The Willow River School Board meetings held at 6 p.m. in the high school library for the remainder of 2022 are: October 18, November 15, and December 20. If you wish to address the Board at a meeting, please fill out a public comment form that is available online or by contacting the school.
