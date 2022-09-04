Gas prices finally dropped down to $3.34 again in the northern part of the county. I’m not sure why prices are always about 50 cents more in the Moose Lake area. Maybe I’ll hear from a store owner who can clear up that mystery one of these days.
I did a story several years ago with the owner of a station in Cloquet. He told me that the state requires stations to price their gas a minimum of .08 more than what they paid for it, but there is no limit to how high they can go.
Driving to and from work should not create a financial hardship for people. However, with the cost of everything skyrocketing, it does.
I just discovered that the price of tires increased by 30 percent in the last few years. I paid the same amount for my little car last week that I paid for my SUV three years ago. I’m just trying to be thankful that it was the car and not the SUV that needed tires this year.
In my spare time (ha ha) I’m remodeling my daughters old bedroom into a travel themed room for the twins. I’ve spent hours painting over the colors from her hockey years and repainted the ugly, old dresser in her room. It was wood laminate and now it’s a pretty dark gray with different colored pastel drawers. I plan to make them look like suitcases by the time I’m done.
I also bought a world map and plan to mount it on metal, frame it and make little magnets of the twins so it’s interactive. Hopefully the finished project will work out and not be a Pinterest fail.
Both of the girls are running around like little drunken sailors on wobbly legs now. I went to lunch with my daughter and the girls on Sunday, then ran to the mall and finally ended at the rose garden. My job was to keep them as entertained as possible while we waited for food and while their mom tried to shop.
They were very excited to get out and move when we arrived at the rose garden. Scarlett likes to stay close to her mom, but Cameron perfers to run the opposite direction as fast as her tiny little legs can go. For some reason, the little pipsqueak kept trying to head to the busy road. I brought my camera with me, just in case. I managed to grab a few shots in between rounding Cameron up, keeping her away from a big pile of dog poop that some inconsiderate pet owner did not pick up and guarding her as she figured out how to navigate the steps near the pavilion.
They were asleep within minutes of getting back in the vehicle. As much as I love spending time with them, I was thrilled to get home to a quiet house and recuperate before watching them again after work Monday.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.