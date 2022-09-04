Gas prices finally dropped down to $3.34 again in the northern part of the county. I’m not sure why prices are always about 50 cents more in the Moose Lake area. Maybe I’ll hear from a store owner who can clear up that mystery one of these days.

I did a story several years ago with the owner of a station in Cloquet. He told me that the state requires stations to price their gas a minimum of .08 more than what they paid for it, but there is no limit to how high they can go.

