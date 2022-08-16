M
y cucumbers are growing like crazy. I’ve already canned 14 quarts of garlic dill pickles. I’m going to start on making relish. I love it; and the homemade stuff is so much better. I found this recipe a long time ago online and it is great. Garlic Dill Relish Recipe: (Makes 7 pints or 14 half pints) Ingredients: 8 pounds of cucumbers, ½ cup of pickling/canning salt, 2 tsp turmeric, 4 cups water, 2 1/2 cups finely chopped onion, 1/3 cup sugar, I head of garlic, 2 Tbsp dill seeds, 4 cups white vinegar. Instructions: Cut the cucumbers into very small pieces (you can use your processor), add the garlic cloves. Put into a non-reactive bowl with turmeric. Add four cups of water. Let sit in a cool place for two hours while you get the jars and canner ready and prepare the onions. Drain the mixture in a colander. Squeeze the remainder with your hands to get out as much of the moisture out as you can. Place the squeezed mixture into a non-reactive stock pot with the onions, sugar, dill seeds and vinegar. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce the heat and boil gently for about 10 minutes. It is now ready to can. Ladle the hot relish into hot jars. Use a plastic knife or spatula to remove any air pockets and readjust the amount in the jar if necessary. Leave half inch of headspace. Twist the bands finger tight. This will make seven pints or 14 half pints. Process pints in hot water bath for 15 minutes or half pints for 10 minutes. After processing remove from heat and let jars sit in the canner with the lid on for five minutes and then remove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.