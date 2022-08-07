wish more people attended the city council meetings to hear about events that are affecting our city, the problems that continue to happen and the ripple effect that is being passed on to all the residents.  Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, August 9  at the council room for an update on what is happening with the water tower project and when it will be finished. 

This is the time to register for the November election. There are several council positions that are up for election. It is important to get members on the city council who want the best decisions made to make our city better and a great place to live. 

