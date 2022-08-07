I wish more people attended the city council meetings to hear about events that are affecting our city, the problems that continue to happen and the ripple effect that is being passed on to all the residents. Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, August 9 at the council room for an update on what is happening with the water tower project and when it will be finished.
This is the time to register for the November election. There are several council positions that are up for election. It is important to get members on the city council who want the best decisions made to make our city better and a great place to live.
This is a busy time for me. I have a family reunion on Sunday, August 14. I hope some of the family will be able to stay for a few extra days and will be able to attend the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday August 16 at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history. This is always a great time to visit with friends we only see once a month.
The members of the planning committee for The Ma& Pa Kettle Days, which is August 13, have been working on several events. I am really looking forward to seeing a variety of pies at the pie social. I have heard that there will be rhubarb and also pumpkin pies there. I wonder how many other kinds of pie will show up for this event. We need help from volunteers for some of the events. If you are willing to help with this year’s event, contact Marcia or Dan. For more information, contact Dan Reed at 218 273 6103 or Marcia Sarvela at 218 273 4045 or send a letter to Ma & Pa Kettle Days at P O Box 173, Kettle River.
Members of the committee will be working with the city to get pedestrian crossing lines painted in several intersections.
More than 20 people attended the Silver Township meeting on July 21. It became somewhat heated at several times.
The Kettle River Snowmobile building is the voting place for Silver Township. The primary election is held there on August 9. The city of Kettle River has mail in voting, so everyone should make sure those ballots get mailed on time.
I hope more people will start taking time to attend their township meetings and the city council meetings especially at this time.
Many years ago, I read an article about how do you want to be remembered. Everyone asks children what you want to be when you grow up, but no one asks how you want to be remembered when you get older.
Unfortunately, in the last year, I have met several people who seem to want to be remembered as the most obnoxious person in the world. It must be so hard for them to remember the saying, “treat others the way you want to be treated”. I have never seen so much hatred as in these few people. Maybe it is time for everyone to take a good look at themselves and ask that question “How do I want to be remembered.”
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
