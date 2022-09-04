Q

uestion:  Why are so many vehicles allowed to be on Minnesota roads with only a rear license plate? This seems to be especially true of late model expensive makes (Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, etc.). Isn’t the lack of a front plate a primary offense and the vehicle there for subject to a traffic stop? I see more and more of this every day and it seems like an entitled group of drivers feel they are above the law.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0