What makes a healthy community and how does a newspaper contribute to that?
Those were questions that we pondered during a leadership workshop for editors and publishers.
The workshop was broken down into three sessions that took place in Brainerd. The first in April, the next was a one day event in July when we received the feedback on our individual newspapers and the final included a project in August.
We collaborated and worked in small groups with other editors and publishers from around Minnesota, from Two Harbors to Mankato.
It felt like several forced mini vacations where we happened to hang out with like minded people and problem solve. It helps that the setting was a resort next to the water, which was exactly what I needed at the time. I was feeling close to burnout but left refreshed and inspired.
We studied the nine dimensions of a healthy community and how the local paper can make a difference.
It’s often a challenge finding stories in a small area like the one we cover for the Gazette. The stories in the Gazette that meet the nine dimensions tend to be recreational stories, due to the sports section, infrastructure stories about local city projects and safety and security, especially last winter when there were several snow plow/winter safety stories.
The Gazette fell short under the inclusion, spirituality and wellness as well as life-long learning. The dimensions improved over the summer months. As always, I’m open to ideas/suggestions from our readers.
Most of the other papers have a lot more people in their offices than we do. They also cover bigger areas and have more advertising opportunities.
We had a big project that was assigned during our first workshop and we presented it to the group at the last workshop in August.
I learned several interesting tidbits, from how much the cities have in common, no matter the size, to an idea that I’m going to borrow for one of my upcoming stories.
My story was on economic opportunities in a landlocked area like Moose Lake. I made a poster board of several of my stories that included housing stats, a column I wrote about the subject and an example of how property becomes available in town. I am not fond of public speaking and was nervous, especially since some of the people have 30 years of experience.
I learned about several websites to help find information and tips about how to keep organized and time management.
We invited the others to stop by our offices and talked about meeting up again. I found it really helpful to meet with other editors outside of our company and hope to do it again.
On another note, our subscriptions are creeping upwards! Thanks to our readers, we appreciate you. Here is a note from one of you.
“It’s definitely worth the read. I am so pleased to see more local stories. It’s wonderful to have a newspaper in town. Support the Moose Lake Star Gazette with your subscriptions. There’s a great bunch of folks that work at the paper. I look forward to my weekly issue. Hope you will too,” Diane Olson.
We are sad to see Police Chief Darren Juntunen leave the department due to health issues. He has been great to work with in the 18 months I have been with the Gazette.
We look forward to working with the new interim chief, Chad Pattison, as he learns the new position.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.