The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss opportunities to hunt geese in Minnesota before the regular waterfowl season opens, as well as tips on hunting ammunition.
The first webinar is at noon Wednesday, Aug. 24. Nick Trauba, DNR assistant area wildlife manager, will discuss early season hunting opportunities for geese and provide tips on where and how to bag a goose this time of the year. Minnesota’s early goose season is Saturday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 18, and there are also special hunting seasons established by the DNR that target high populations of geese in specific areas. Some of these special opportunities happen during the early goose season.
The second webinar is at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31. Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports coordinator, and James Burnham, DNR R3 coordinator, will lead a talk on hunting ammunition. The webinar will include two guests from Federal Ammunition: Jon Zinnel, senior manager of conservation and youth education programs, and Eric Miller, production manager of rifle ammunition and components. The group will discuss bullets, options for different game, development of products, and other tips to consider when purchasing ammo.
The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.