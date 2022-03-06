My parents raised German Shepherds most of my life while I was growing up. Our first one was even named after me, Jamie’s Tara. She was a beautiful, white girl with brown puppy eyes. One day she dug a hole under the edge of our house to hide from the hot summer sun. Pet lover that I am, I crawled beside her, only our feet showing. My parents thought it was cute and took a photo. It gives me the heebie jeebies now that I know how many little insects live under houses, but it is a cute photo.
Once in a while my parents chained her to an old 1950s Chevy they had sitting in the yard. One day they received a call from a neighbor that the old car was down the road, powered by Tara.
Several years later they decided to obedience train dogs and purchased Hap, short for Happiness. He was a great dog. We spent many summer hours tossing the wooden dumb bell for him to fetch. The next dog was Ebony, but the poor girl got car sick, so that was short lived.
I have been owned by several pets over the years and am now down to two old rescue cats. I lovingly call them my Tubby Tabby and Chunky Monkey. Yep, they are not going to starve any time soon.
Kitty, aka Chunky Monkey is a rescue from the now defunct Friends of Animals. I told my son we were definitely not going to adopt a long haired cat. As we stood looking into the little kennels, I felt a tapping on my shoulder. I turned around and looked behind me. It was a medium haired cat lounging on her side and batting at me through the bars of her kennel.
Once we got Kitty home, my daughter decided it would be a good idea to leash train her. She slipped a leash around the cat and immediately brought her outside. I was in the basement and oblivious to this until my panicked children started yelling for me. We looked around and discovered the leash dangling from under the neighbors van parked in front of my house. The neighbor kids were caught up in the excitement and tried to call her, scaring her more. Poor Kitty was bug-eyed as she stared up through the motor under the now opened hood. The kids dad happened by and was amused at our dilemma.
He informed me she needed to come out the bottom of the engine on her own. I sent the loud neighbor kids to the rear of the van.
Once they were gone, I coaxed poor Kitty out of the engine and scooped her up before she could run off.
Somehow she made it to 16-years-old and it looks like she may have a few lives left.
My life long passion of helping and caring for animals made the decision to help others by accepting donations of money and pet food at the Moose Lake Star Gazette for the Moose Lake Area Food Shelf a no brainer. I hope to see many residents stop in and drop off donations at our office between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
