Ma & Pa Kettle Days is Saturday, Aug. 12. There will be a steak fry at the Star Club beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and a presentation by Mark Munger at the Suomalainen Kirkko on Sunday.
The Saturday event will begin with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., pie social at noon at the Senior Center and Bingo at 3 p.m. at the Veteran’s building. From 10 a.m. till afternoon will be the fair like event with a variety of vendors along Main Street. So mark your calendars to come and have a fun day.
The Kettle River city council meeting is Tuesday, 7 p.m. on August 8 at the Kettle River senior center.
The next Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Kettle River Senior Center.
When I was working in Superior, I would often knit baby things on my lunch break. One day someone asked me why I was always making baby things. I said, “when you have 80 nieces and nephews, there is always someone pregnant.” They just thought I was exaggerating and laughed about it. There were various times when people would ask a stupid question, I would give a stupid answer. Shortly after Melvin and I were married, people would begin asking when I was going to have a baby. I would then tell them, “I don’t know. We tried twice and I didn’t get pregnant either times.”
