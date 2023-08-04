Ma & Pa Kettle Days is Saturday, Aug. 12. There will be a steak fry at the Star Club beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and a presentation by Mark Munger at the Suomalainen Kirkko on Sunday.

The Saturday event will begin with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., pie social at noon at the Senior Center and Bingo at 3 p.m. at the Veteran’s building. From 10 a.m. till afternoon will be the fair like event with a variety of vendors along Main Street. So mark your calendars to come and have a fun day.

