It’s that time of year! Spring is trying to take hold and the kids are excited to be outside, there is a spring in their step, they are not focused on what is happening around them, they are letting off energy from a long winter.
Please use caution when following or approaching a bus. When you see the amber lights come on it means that a bus is getting ready to stop. When you see the red lights flashing and the stop arm out YOU MUST STOP! It’s the law!
Willow River Buses are equipped with stop arm cameras if you pass a bus with its red light flashing you will be getting a call or visit from a law enforcement officer.
Everyone is excited, it is finally spring, and many have a lot on their minds, but please be present when you are driving, put the phone down, put away any distractions, you don’t know where the kids will come out from.
If you have kids that ride the bus please remind them to WATCH THEIR BUS DRIVER! They will signal you when it is safe to cross the street to get on or off the bus.
We all need to do our part to ensure that our kids make it to and from school safely everyday.
Willow River Area School Transportation Department has already experienced two stop arm violations within the last two weeks, and have had four all school year. Lets STOP this trend before it becomes a tragedy!
We want everyone to have a great rest of the school year!
Mr. Nate
Willow River Area School Transportation Supervisor
