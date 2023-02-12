Like many, I have been an animal lover all of my life. I grew up around dogs and cats since I was a toddler and translated that into volunteering with animal shelters when I became an adult.

I spent roughly 20 years volunteering in a variety of capacities off and on at the Friends of Animals in Cloquet. I was on the board, volunteered with fundraisers, fostered pets, wrote a newsletter and took photos of dogs and cats to help get them adopted.

