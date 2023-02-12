Like many, I have been an animal lover all of my life. I grew up around dogs and cats since I was a toddler and translated that into volunteering with animal shelters when I became an adult.
I spent roughly 20 years volunteering in a variety of capacities off and on at the Friends of Animals in Cloquet. I was on the board, volunteered with fundraisers, fostered pets, wrote a newsletter and took photos of dogs and cats to help get them adopted.
When I started working for the local newspaper, I also wrote articles about the organization. I wrote about the fundraisers, then when they moved into their newly remodeled building and finally, when they closed their doors.
I adopted my pets (or did they adopt me?).
My daughter also adopted her three cats and two dogs, beginning with an orange and white long haired cat named Punkin, followed shortly by Xena, a pitbull/boxer mix.
Of course I knew as soon as my newly graduated daughter took her first job at FOA that it was only a matter of time.
Xena is now 11 years old and her black muzzle has turned white.
One of the cats, Moosenip, adopted them when they moved into their home several years ago. Zucchini prefers to be left alone and spends most of his time hiding.
We always spay and neuter our pets. Now that my daughter is a vet tech, she advocates having pets fixed even more.
She sees first hand what happens when pets are not fixed and the problem behaviors that accompany them. When I asked her what type of problems, she started talking about a pus filled uterus. No fun for pet or owner.
And to the people that say they want their pets to have a litter to teach their children about life, be sure to bring them to a shelter so they can see what happens when those cute little puppies and kittens grow up and owners no longer want them or cannot take care of them.
Show your pets you love them, spay or neuter them so they can be the best and healthiest versions of themselves.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
