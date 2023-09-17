Hong Kongs Harbor is always a spectacular sight, but the view is never better than when its the backdrop to a magnificent display of fireworks, which mark special occasions, like New Years Eve, National Day, and Chinese New Year.
The fireworks are incredible to see, last exactly 20 minutes and cost some 15 million dollars. Thats 15 million U.S. dollars, not Hong Kong dollars.
My apartment overlooks Victoria Harbor from the Kowloon side, facing Hong Kong Island.
The fireworks are set off from six barges, anchored in the middle of the harbor, and my view is dead center of where those barges are located.
Once started, they do not stop and the designs you see in the sky are awesome, unlike any other place in the world, however, Sydney Australia, and Dubai in the Middle East are now having similar shows. Sydney has its own beautiful harbor.
Hundreds of thousands of spectators come to the Hong Kong waterfront on both sides of the harbor, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.
Sadly, the fireworks were cancelled during the civil unrest in 2019 and the three years of the pandemic.
The return of the National Day Fireworks this coming Oct. 1, is most welcome and those who flock to the harbor, will make a night of it, eating, drinking, shopping, giving the economy a much-needed boost.
A drive to reignite Hong Kong night life is the goal, giving the city a lift, drawing tourists, and raising consumption which has been greatly reduced because of the pandemic and the national security laws, which now restrict freedom greatly from what we used to have prior to 2019.
Pre pandemic and the new laws, night life in Hong Kong lasted 24 hours a day, and was in full swing seven days a week.
One unique aspect is that in Hong Kong we celebrate the western version of New Years, but also a bigger event is the celebration of the Chinese New Year. The coming Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Feb. 10, 2024.
Paul Rieff is a Moose Lake resident who splits his time between Hong Kong and Moose Lake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.