Hong Kongs Harbor is always a spectacular sight, but the view is never better than when its the backdrop to a magnificent display of fireworks, which mark special occasions, like New Years Eve, National Day, and Chinese New Year.

The fireworks are incredible to see, last exactly 20 minutes and cost some 15 million dollars.  Thats 15 million U.S. dollars, not Hong Kong dollars.

