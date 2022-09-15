This past Sunday was the 21st anniversary of 9/11, also known as Patriots Day. The Willow River Fire Department and EMS had the “Never Forget” tanker out on Sunday and the flag at half staff to remember the fallen firefighters, first responders, and the other victims of 9/11. Since 9/11 over 400 first responders that responded for the clean up of that horrible day have succumbed to illnesses caused by all the toxic materials they were exposed to. As we all witnessed on that day “they are the ones who run into danger while the rest of us run out.” This is an interesting bit of knowledge, according to pontiac.com, “The Maltese Cross is known around the world as a symbol of the fire service. It is often seen painted on fire trucks, on the clothing of firefighters, and on firefighters badges. The Maltese Cross is a symbol of protection and a badge of honor. When a courageous band of crusaders known as Knights of St. John fought the Saracens for possession of the holy land, they encountered a new weapon unknown to European warriors. It was a simple, but horrible device of war. It wrought excruciating pain and agonizing death upon the brave fighters for the cross. The Saracens’ weapon was fire. As the crusaders advanced on the walls of the city, they were struck by glass bombs containing naphtha. When they became saturated with the highly flammable liquid, the Saracens hurled a flaming torch into their midst. Hundreds of the knights were burned alive; others risked their lives to save their brothers-in-arms from dying painful, fiery deaths...these men became our first fire fighters. Their heroic efforts were recognized by fellow crusaders who awarded each hero a badge of honor. It was a cross similar to the one fire fighters wear today. Since the Knights of St. John lived for close to four centuries on a little island in the Mediterranean Sea named Malta, the cross came to be known as the Maltese Cross. The Maltese Cross is your symbol of protection. It means that the firefighter who wears this cross is willing to lay down his life for you just as the crusaders sacrificed their lives for their fellow man so many years ago. The Maltese Cross is a firefighter’s badge of honor, signifying that he works in courage...a ladder rung away from death.” With that said, being a first responder is a calling. If you feel like you have that calling, please contact your city hall for an application.
Come check out the Rutledge Craft Fair from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the community center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.