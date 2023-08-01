Contemporary life critique

My good friend, the late Dr. George Brushaber, once wrote a paper on Christian education in the modern world and he gave me a copy. It was on Bishop Lesslie Newbigin, one of the missionary statesmen of the 20th century, who wrote two volumes about contemporary life, The Other Side of 1984 and Foolishness to the Greeks.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0