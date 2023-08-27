hank you to all the volunteers who helped make Ma & Pa Kettle Days happen again this year. Without you, it would not have been able to work.
I am sure that those who complained about some events that they wanted to see will be at the next meeting to volunteer to make it happen next year. If you want an event, arrange for all that is needed to make it happen. Do not expect old people to do the work you don’t want to do.
Quilting at Holy Trinity begins 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6. Everyone is invited to join us. Donations of new cotton fabric, thread or crochet cotton are appreciated.
The next city council meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Senior Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meetings.
The Finnish Luncheon is 12 noon, Wednesday, Sept. 20. The last Finnish luncheon for the season will be in October.
When my son was small, we lived in an area that would sound the siren when a tornado was sighted. We taught him to go to the basement and sit against a certain wall until the danger was past.
When he was 5, we moved to Sturgeon Lake. One day we were shopping in Moose Lake when the noon whistle went off. My son began to panic when he didn’t know where he was supposed to go to take shelter. Once he knew it was only the noon whistle, he could relax.
