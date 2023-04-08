The Maundy Thursday Service is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at Holy Trinity Lutheran at Kettle River
Communion Service with the reading of the Mandatum and the Stripping of the Altar.
Good Friday Tenebrae Service - 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 7 at Holy Trinity Lutheran at Kettle River.
Candlelight Service with Meditation of Solemn Reproaches and the Story of the Passion in Word and Song.
Easter Service - 9 a.m. April 9 at Holy Trinity Lutheran, Kettle River
Celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord.
Everyone is invited to attend these services.
The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. NOTE CHANGE OF DAY.
The first Finnish Luncheon is at noon on Wednesday, April 19 at the Kettle River Senior Center. We want to welcome all the snowbirds back. Join us for a good meal and a chance to visit with friends. We need at least 25 people to attend to continue this event, so bring a friend who has never attended before.
Memories
My roommates and I lived about a mile from the hospital and we would walk to work each day. Since it was early morning we would walk past several abandoned buildings and could hear things moving around inside the buildings.
We were never sure whether they were man or animal. At that time, the city was tearing down many abandoned buildings and the rats that lived in some of the buildings were looking for new places to live. Some of the sewer rats were as large as a medium sized dog.
Later, when we started working different shifts, one of the girls was able to get a car from her parents. We would see who was working what shifts and where they were working, so we could figure out our use of the car. So, the person who was working the night shift could get a ride to work, then the person working the day shift would drive to work, tell the night shift worker where the car was parked and then she would drive home.
If one was working the afternoon shift, then she would drive to work and tell the other where she parked. This worked out especially well during the winter months so we didn’t have to walk alone in the dark in that neighborhood.
Fire
On Feb. 28, the Herring family, (May(33), Anthony(35), Natalie(13), Emmett(11), Henry(9), Lucy (7), Isaac (3) and Dorothy came home after being gone all day at work and running around to doctor appointments, to find their house in Sturgeon Lake filled with thick smoke and a small fire in their utility closet.
While the fire was small and contained to the utility closet, thanks to the water softener cracking and leaking on the flames, the smoke alone has caused a substantial loss for the family.
Several days later, there was another fire which destroyed the house. Today they find themselves facing unexpected costs that are related to the fire as well as a need to replace smoke damaged furniture and clothing for six young children along with two adults. Thankfully, May, Anthony, Natalie, Emmett, Henry, Lucy, Isaac and Dorothy are safe and healthy,
However, they lost their three pets who were in the home during the fire. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.