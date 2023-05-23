O
ne of the many things that interests me about India, along with our cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology business, is the wild tigers and elephants that roam in certain areas of India.
I will confine this article to elephants and perhaps write about tigers in an article in the future.
On my recent business trip to India in March, I had the opportunity to see and discuss the human-elephant conflict that is present in Assam.
The problem is, keeping elephants away from farmers crops in the area, and this is becoming more and more of a problem due to the fact that humans keep encroaching on land that elephants live in and on.
You probably are aware that India is now the most populated country in the world with a population of 1.4 billion people, who use the same land as elephants use, and it’s a huge problem to keep the elephants from destroying the crops that the farmers plant.
I had the opportunity to discuss the matter with some senior agricultural officials and view the area where the problem exists in eastern Assam, more specifically in a district known as Sivasagar.
I was in the area working with our products used by a hospital there.
How they are solving the problem is totally fascinating and one would never imagine that the matter could be alleviated in the way it’s being done.
To keep elephants from destroying crops, audio systems which enhance the sound of a swarm of buzzing bees, to throwing chilli bombs, electric fences, and setting aside land in elephant corridors for growing plants the elephants love to eat.
None of the above have worked well, and basically have been used less and less.
Some farmers in the area, took to putting up lemon fences around their crop land and found that the elephants stayed away.
Not only did the lemon fences keep the elephants out of the crop area, but the lemon fences have added income, as the farmers can sell their lemons to the general population.
These bio fences are proving to be a way to avoid the serious conflict that happens between the wild elephants and farmers.
An NGO provided the farmers with lemon saplings, trained them how to plant in three rows around their properties.
The farmers who accepted the project are now reaping the benefits from selling lemons, besides getting protection from the raids by wild elephants.
The farmers have also been provided with alternative crops that are less palatable to wild elephants.
I was shown these crops which include wild turmeric, taro roots and lemon grass.
I was even able to see a herd of wild elephants from a distance and it is breathtaking.
Now I have not seen any elephants on our property in Barnum, but I am thinking I might try using the same method to keep away deer, mosquitoes, fox, bear, squirrels, chipmunks, skunks, and the neighbor’s cats. Stay tuned for the results.
If you are interested in learning more about planting and growing lemon trees
Paul Rieff is a Moose Lake resident who splits his time in Hong Kong and Moose Lake.
