It’s only the first week of autumn and we are already planning events for November and December. So, you can start saving your new and or gently used Christmas items for Bethlehem’s Annual Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale in December.
Anyone can donate up to $50 per person or $100 per couple to your favorite political candidate and get the donation back in full by sending in a receipt and a special form signed by the recipient. Only six weeks until the mid-terms.
Confirmation classes for Bethlehem and Bethany will begin in October. Please call the church offices for more information or to sign up your students.
The junior class will be selling Butter Braids from Sept. 14 - Oct. 10. Please reach out to any junior or the office if you are interested in purchasing any. The money they raise will be going towards Prom 2023.
Education Minnesota, formerly known as MEA will be on Oct. 21and 22 with no school on those days. The school photo make-up day, retakes, and siblings will be on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Fall is in the air, and we are looking forward to seeing you at our Red Bird Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Cromwell -Wright School. Admission is $1 and kids 12 and under are free.
The admission is a fundraiser for our Cromwell-Wright student council. Lunch will be served by our local Dollars for Scholars chapter who offer scholarships to our graduating seniors each year. Please come and do some shopping, enjoy a delicious lunch, and support these worthy causes.
Registrations have been emailed and will also be mailed. If you are interested in being a vendor and are not on our mailing list, or you have any questions, please contact Lea Tiili-Anderson @ 218-348-8305 or Kari Olesiak @ 218-576-9110
You may also notice I have a Red Dress hanging out by the end of my driveway. This is to honor the missing and indigenous women in our county and state. If you are so inclined, hang a red dress or shirt where folks can be reminded of our concerns for these women and children.
Last week’s riddle: A family has two parents and six sons. Each of the sons has one sister. How many people are in the family? Answer: Nine. Two parents, six sons, one daughter.
This week’s Riddle: A red house is made from red bricks. A blue house is made from blue bricks. A yellow house is made from yellow bricks. What is a green house made from?
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” This world could be a much better place if we treated our Bibles like our cell phones and never went anywhere without them!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.