It’s only the first week of autumn and we are already planning events for November and December. So, you can start saving your new and or gently used Christmas items for Bethlehem’s Annual Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale in December. 

Anyone can donate up to $50 per person or $100 per couple to your favorite political candidate and get the donation back in full by sending in a receipt and a special form signed by the recipient. Only six weeks until the mid-terms.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0