Jim and Mary will be putting corn stalks on the light poles again this fall. If you would like to adopt a pole to decorate for the fall, let Mary know. It was great last year for all those who adopted a pole.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11 in the council room.
The next Ma N’ Pa Kettle Days meeting is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Kettle River Senior Center. Our last meeting came up with some ideas for future events. Watch for more information.
The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be October 18. We will be saying good bye and safe travels for all our snowbirds.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is from 9 a.m. -noon every Wednesday. You do not have to be a member of Holy Trinity to join us as most of the quilts we make are donated to various charities. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
When I was in Junior high school or high school, we had a neighbor who was really terrible. He did not own a car, but if my parents parked on the public street an inch over the property line, he would be out there putting a note on our car. My mother would practice the songs she would play for church on Sunday morning just before we were to leave. The neighbor’s wife would call and demand she stop because her husband was sleeping. All the while we were growing up, there were constant complaints about everything. It got to the point that all the neighborhood children, about 10 of us, all about the same age, would try to come up with ideas to irritate them. Can you imagine what 10 kids with milk carton clips on their bikes sounds like when they ride in a circle in front of my house on the public street. Of course, she called the police, they responded, but they just asked us to move further down the street. I think these neighbors wanted to be the most obnoxious people that existed. These were just a few of the things they did over all the years we lived next door to them. Another event, my brothers, about 7 and 10 made a bow and arrow out of twigs and string. Again, she called the police because they were shooting at her. They were in the middle of our yard and she was in the middle of her yard.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
