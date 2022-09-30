Jim and Mary will be putting corn stalks on the light poles again this fall. If you would like to adopt a pole to decorate for the fall, let Mary know. It was great last year for all those who adopted a pole.

Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11 in the council room.

