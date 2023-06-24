The 2023 legislative session has concluded, allowing me to spend more time back in  District 11A, meeting with constituents and local officials to receive input from them.

From the 40-percent increase in state spending and nearly $10 billion in tax increases despite a $17.5 billion surplus, people have a lot to say about how the DFL trifecta handled fiscal matters this session. District 11A residents also are providing many thoughts on some new policies the DFL enacted into law this year, from radical abortion policies to anti-Second Amendment provisions and more. And broken promises are starting to hit home with people after the DFL failed to fully eliminate the state Social Security tax, did not fully fund education and did not crack down on violent crime. 

