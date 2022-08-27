I

 would like to thank all the volunteers who made the Ma & Pa Kettle Days happen again this year. COVID-19 played a part in making us start over from scratch and we are really trying to keep this event going. I also want to thank all the people who attended this event. I heard many people liked the new way we did the no moving parade type of event. We nearly ran out of pies at the pie social and many people enjoyed the old fashioned style Bingo with great prizes. 

