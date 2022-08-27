would like to thank all the volunteers who made the Ma & Pa Kettle Days happen again this year. COVID-19 played a part in making us start over from scratch and we are really trying to keep this event going. I also want to thank all the people who attended this event. I heard many people liked the new way we did the no moving parade type of event. We nearly ran out of pies at the pie social and many people enjoyed the old fashioned style Bingo with great prizes.
I wish more people would attend the City Council meetings. Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the council room.
Come to the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday, Sept. 20, at noon at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. At the August luncheon, Dan Reed shared some of the history of how the first roads in the area were started. We had 45 people attending and the weather was great. The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be October 18. I had a nice phone call from Lois Johnson who provided me with some more information about the Finnish Luncheon. Lois thought that it was started by Ruth Hanson in 1982. Ruth was the editor of the Arrowhead Leader at that time.
I had a family reunion on Sunday, Aug. 14. There were about 100 people attending. Lillian Grace was the oldest attending and her great grandsons were the youngest attending. It was great to see relatives from many states. Howard Eskuri, who has been hospitalized since May 3, was able to get a pass from the nursing home to attend.
Shortly after I moved to Kettle River in 1988, I was asked to write the Kettle River News column for the Arrowhead Leader. For some time I refused, and then, about 1990, the editor of the Arrowhead Leader called and encouraged me to take on this project. When I first started writing the column, it was mostly a gossip column of who visited who and that sort of information. These were the days before internet and I would have to drive to Moose Lake each week to deliver my column. Then I was asked to also submit my column to the Star Gazette. Shortly after writing the column, I started changing the focus of the column and it was just my opinion of different ideas. Many times I would become discouraged and wonder if I should just quit. Then someone would tell me something that I wrote that made them look at something differently and thanked me for writing it. Then I would again be encouraged.
Another time, someone said, “the Kettle River news is the first thing I look for when I get the paper.” The first time I received a thank you note in the mail, I actually cried. So, then I would again think about continuing. However, times are changing and so is my viewpoint in what I want to put in this column. I really want to thank all those who have supported me in this project and who have given me encouragement to continue. If there is something you would like included, just contact me.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
