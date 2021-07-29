I am off on an adventure this week exploring the east coast of the United States.
Tuesday is traditionally the day that the paper gets put together, but this week I am working on it Monday night after a late night drive through the Appalachian Mountains.
Earlier today I was standing on Assateague Island in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean while still planning out pages for this week’s edition of the Star-Gazette. Literally with my feet in the Atlantic Ocean on an island solely inhabited by wild horses my thoughts were thousands of miles away on what was happening in Moose Lake while I was away.
In several of my previous columns I have told you all about the adventures and mis-adventures of my time on the road exploring the United States. That is what I am doing now, with my mobile office in tow. I have been planning an East Coast road trip with a friend to explore some world famous dark and spooky abandoned buildings.
My birthday is quickly approaching and every so often I like to put together a list of so many things to do before I turn the same age. This year I decided to give myself extra time to finish my birthday list and am hoping to go to 30 states before I turn 30. This trip was a way to cross a few more states off the list, while visiting some bucket list travel destinations.
Instead of adding my pages onto one of the other editor’s “to do” pile, I decided that there would be plenty of down time for me to finish up pages while on the road between destinations.
Between tour times I have pasted together the pages of this week’s paper. While taking twists and turns on back country roads in the Appalachian Mountains I have been typing up current events. During battles with low or no internet connection I have been editing current events columns from the Moose Lake area.
All the travel in the last week has shown me just how special Minnesota is, and illustrated the wise choice I made when I upgraded my laptop.
Through eight states and thousands of miles I have realized that the saying “If you love your job, you will never work a day in your life, ”might actually be true. Not even wild horses could keep me away from putting the paper together for you this week.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She loves hearing from readers about upcoming community events. Her email is editor@mlstargazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.