Sloth seems to be a curse that plagues many newspaper folk. Being stuck behind a desk, typing away like rock stars with a different type of keyboard leaves little time for physical activities.
Of late in our house we have been working on improving our physical health. Having a desk job has really hampered my ability to even place in the daily steps competition we continuously host. This week I premiered a secret weapon to combat the tiny trouble of needing more of an ability to get moving while sitting still at my desk; a yoga ball chair arrived at the Moose Lake Office.
Day one of yoga ball office workouts was a lot more work than one would think. Before the official arrival and use of “the chair”I needed to figure out how to assemble it. A few screws and the chair frame was together, but that yoga ball was a piece of work.
I made sure to purchase a set up that included an air pump. What I didn’t anticipate was the pump being defective. Assembly day one turned quickly into how much lung capacity does it take to blow up a yoga ball like a big balloon day.
After reading the instructions, which I always try to do, I realized that simply inflating the ball wasn’t enough. Clearly written out in those directions was the next steps, wait 24 hours and then deflate the ball half way. Gasping for breath at that point I was fine with delaying any further attempts to make the ball any bigger than it was.
That day delay also gave me the chance to troupe over to a store and purchase a lung saving air pump.
Assembly day two started off with a bright thought. Those directions clearly said NOT to inflate the ball larger than 22 inches. As shocking as this may seem, there was not a ruler measuring even 22 inches available in the office here. So I got a bit creative.
Knowing what I do about newspaper sizing from my work, I knew that a copy of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette open and laying flat was about 21 inches the long way. This was my ruler!
After what seemed like an extraordinarily long amount of time, the ball was covering the newspaper page and fully inflated.
Today I am well on the way to having more steps and physical activity than I did during all of my hours in the office last week. All of this is thanks to some out of the box thinking.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
