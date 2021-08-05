While off on my adventure last week I was visiting the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia.
This museum is special, it is operated by The College of Physicians of Philadelphia and houses almost 25,000 medical samples, specimens and oddities. Parts of the museum are a rotating themed series of displays, and during my visit one of these was an installation called “Spit Spreads Death: The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19 in Philadelphia.”
The exhibit was put together to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic in Philadelphia. Construction on it began all the way back in 2018. Ironically, the Mütter had this exhibit planned prior to COVID-19 hitting the global stage. Part of the original planning for ‘Spit Spreads Death’ was to address the question of how we can prepare for future pandemics.
Tracking the number of influenza cases in Philadelphia on a virtual map using red dots, the exhibit allows the viewer to see a visual representation of what 20,000 people who were killed by the virus looked like.
Even more ironic to me, was that I was visiting just as restrictions were being lifted for COVID-19, but the case numbers are once again on the rise due to the Delta variant. This was also something that was visually represented in the virtual map, restrictions were lifted in 1918 because death numbers were decreasing and then cases once again increased.
The final part of the exhibit shares that a vaccine for the 1918 influenza was finally developed in 1945. Encouraging visitors to get vaccinated against the flu is the last piece of information that is shared in the exhibit.
There were some distinct parallels between the 1918 flu and COVID-19 that were easily apparent. Masks were encouraged, in the case of 1918 gauze seemed to be the recommended material as apposed to the recommended three layers of cotton now. The prevalence of a dangerous case of pneumonia developing after recovery from the virus and this causing death was also similar. Large numbers of signs canceling events, one of these paper signs was where the name for the exhibit came from. Massive shortages of supplies were also similar.
A major difference was the time it took for a vaccine to be developed. The 1918 flu did not have a vaccine until 1945. COVID-19 had three vaccine options within two years. Medicine and the studies conducted on pandemic level influenzas has come a long way since 1918.
Today as schools return to session and things reopen, I can’t help but see the parallels between 1918 and COVID-19 continuing. We are already seeing an increase in cases now that restrictions have been lifted. One positive is that we have the tools available to fight this virus. We don’t have to wait years for a vaccine to prevent us from catching COVID-19, it is already here and ready for us to take. I would encourage you to learn from 1918 and take the vaccine.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She loves hearing from readers about upcoming community events. Her email is editor@mlstargazette.com
