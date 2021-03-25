Now that Spring has officially sprung I find that I am gearing up for what has become my annual push to support our area pollinators.
Previous years efforts have included the addition of a bat house, several bee waterers and pollinator friendly plants to our yard. Last year I attempted to plant two fairly pricey poppy plants and milkweed with limited success.
Despite my desire to support our pollinating friends I find that I have a less than green thumb. Not even the hardy cactus hasn’t been able to withstand my care as a plant parent in the past. The bees need our help, so I don’t plan on giving up the annual attempts to provide them with a happy habitat wherever I can.
Surprisingly nature and I usually are not that close. The sun and I have annual disagreements beginning about now and lasting well into the deep winter months. I am one of the unfortunate few that go from a sun burnt lobster monster to a pale human in rounds throughout the summer months. Sunblock and I are true best friends year round.
I have no real desire to personally interact with bugs, bats, birds, snakes, frogs or toads on a personal level. Realistically I recognize that I have a real fear of interaction with most of these creatures. Creating safe spaces for these critters, mostly far away from my person, seems like an ideal solution to these concerns while also supporting and caring for our environment.
Every year I try my best to add in new opportunities for our outdoor friends to get what they need form our yard. This year my new addition will be echinacea plants (coneflower) a favorite of our friends the bees, a toad house and a highly debated porch goose named Amelia.
For those that aren’t familiar with the custom of porch geese, they are a decorative lawn gander that traditionally is attired festively for all holidays and occasions. In our house there are two distinct opinions about the necessity for a porch goose; those that are firmly sure that Amelia is a necessary addition, and those that are positive that she is not needed in our lives.
One definite in the misadventures of creating a positive pollinator environment is that fun is necessary. Even if I personally have many issues with the out of doors and nature it hasn’t stopped me from respecting the need for our pollinators.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.