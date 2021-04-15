Let this serve as a friendly reminder that reading is fundamental.
When making a recommendation to a relative about getting on a particular medication that I have been taking for at least two years now, I failed to refer to the bottle for the proper dosage. I made an educated guess that the pills I have been taking are 50 milligrams.
Upon discussion with a prescribing physician, the relative found out that the standard dosage was actually only 10 milligrams. One step above that would only be 20 milligrams. Lucky for this relative the doctor was there to read the right dose instead of making an educated guess too.
A fundamental safety step seems to be reading the label or directions instead of making that educated guess!
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
