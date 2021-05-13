Watching television with the team this week, we found ourselves having a conversation that seemed to come from no where.
On the show we were viewing someone was leaving dumb notes on stranger’s cars. The conversation took a quick turn from the comedy we were watching when I asked why any of these people were actually stopping to read notes that had been left on their car. The rest of the team asked why I was so confused.
I explained that I had always assumed that it wasn’t safe to stop and take things off your car when you are out alone. I had heard, that this is actually a tactic that traffickers use to kidnap people.
As someone who has done my fair share of traveling I tend to try my very best to be aware of my surroundings. Not texting and walking, not stopping to check on things attached to my car, walking with my keys out and at the ready, simple things that get me safely and quickly from point A to point B.
It does frustrate me that to make sure that I am safe, that I need to take hundreds of extra small steps every day. What I can’t forget is when I learned about what The REDdress project and what those red dresses really mean.
Indigenous women go missing and are murdered at record breaking highs. Red dresses at one British Columbia art project are used to symbolically represent these women. At art installations, rallies and events across the United States and Canada the symbol of the red dress continued to spread the word about the disproportionately high number of Indigenous women and girls who were being lost.
President Biden officially declared May 5, 2021 as a day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous. There are thousands of cases of women who have disappeared, some of them years old.
When I travel I do have to worry and be hyper aware of my surroundings, but I don’t have the weight of the same staggering statistics that Indigenous and Aboriginal women across the Untied States and Canada stacked against me.
Be aware out there and stay safe!
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
