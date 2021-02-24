Two months ago I gave blood at Willow River High School. During this time they are testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Two weeks ago I got a call from Memorial Blood Centers letting me know that I had antibodies and asked if I wanted to donate plasma.
Last week I was lucky enough to donate convalescent plasma at a Duluth donation center.
The plasma that I donated will hopefully help someone sick with COVID-19 by providing their immune system with a boost of antibodies to fight the virus. Several people asked if I got any money for my donation, plasma donation is frequently paid for, in my case I should be getting a $10 voucher for a gift card in the mail. This voucher was a surprise and not why I decided to donate.
I had taken a ten year break from donating blood before my January donation in Willow River. Having a bad experience with donation caused me to take a break. That donation went fairly smooth and I remembered why I had been a frequent donor before that one experience. A single donation of whole blood can save several people and staff are usually quick to remind you that you are doing an amazing thing all throughout your donation process. When I left Willow River School in January I remembered that great feeling of having freely helped multiple people with something as simple as sitting in a chair and squeezing a ball. So, when I went in to donate plasma I was worried, but excited to help save lives. I had never given plasma before last Wednesday.
The process was fairly easy. I went in, filled out the standard donation forms and then waited my turn. A finger poke to check my iron level, an arm poke for donation and I was ready to go. All of that was the standard blood donation routine. There is one extra waiver you are asked to read and sign during check in.
It took longer than a whole blood donation does, about 50 minutes for the donation itself. During the donation you give blood, a centrifuge spins the blood to separate the plasma and the platelets, after a certain volume is collected the platelets are mixed with saline and returned to your arm, this happens several times until you donate the appropriate amount. Staff usually keeps an eye on you to make sure that you are not too cold, your donation sits at room temperature for a period of time before you get it back. There are heating pads attached to the chairs though, so warming you up is quick work.
The process was easy and surprisingly I enjoyed the experience of donating. Often during regular donation I end up feeling a bit faint, with plasma I had nothing negative to say about my experience.
I know that donations of blood and plasma are not for everyone, and that not everyone has had my experience when giving plasma in the past. Giving this plasma was important for me to do though. I needed to give this plasma, because I was one of the few that could.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.