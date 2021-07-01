The Fourth of July has always been a big holiday in the “White House.”
Growing up we often loaded up in the car for a six hour trip to South Dakota and Grandma and Grandpa’s farm.
In years past we often celebrated as only those living in the country in South Dakota could, with lots of pyrotechnic displays. South Dakota as some of you may know has a different list of legal fireworks, than we do here in Minnesota. They also just so happen to have far fewer trees.
Before I was on the scene my grandparents owned and operated a fireworks stand, so fireworks have long played a huge role in our family celebrations.
There are several stories from over the years that are too great not to share.
One of my first Fourth of July memories is digging holes in the gravel drive way for “snakes” with my aunts. That same year I remember running down the driveway to catch parachutes tied to a toy soldiers that were launched from a fountain.
Another year I remember standing look out for my mom while she tied string poppers to the door latches on my Grandma White’s car.
Nearly every year I remember my dad standing in the cow pasture with a tube firing off bottle rockets or trying to find a place to light off a huge piles of firecrackers.
Every year we always spent the whole day together as an extended family. Most often a huge grill was set up and there was food for days. There was always the big mixed bowl of chips and Grandma Gloria beans. The day alway ended with us loading up in multiple vehicles to go watch the city fireworks display.
This year could possibly be the first in my memory where we haven’t bought a single smoke ball, sparkler, or ground bloom flower. It won’t be the first year that we have not made the trip to South Dakota, but I know it will most likely end with the immediate members of the ‘White House’ sitting together as a family and enjoying a large professional fireworks display.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She loves hearing from community members about upcoming events and story ideas. Her email is editor@mlstargazette.com
