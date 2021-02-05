Once again I feel it is time to share an unpopular opinion with you, dear readers. As Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching I think it is close enough to let you in on a secret; I hate Valentine’s Day.
Now many of you are thinking that I simply hate the holiday because I am single or that perhaps hate is too strong of a word. In my opinion neither of these are true.
Regardless of relationship status, the day in my mind is just an over blown excuse for spending. The cynical part of my brain likes to make up a story about how the holiday was really manufactured by greeting card companies to get folks out there spending money. I then mentally go on a bit of a rant about capitalism.
The amount of pressure that this day puts on relationships is also mind boggling. There is immense pressure to find the perfect gift to illustrate your love for your partner. Only to have the flowers die in a week and the card head to the trash as soon as you aren’t looking.
As a human that holds my feelings close to the vest I find the overall mushy “feels” filled day bothersome. Wandering around feeling like you are trapped in a Hallmark movie sounds like my idea of a terrible day. The gooey lovey day seems to be my personal kryptonite and I often spend it quietly gagging over the exuberant emotions around and feeling like I have been blasted directly in the face with a glitter cannon of feelings.
To put my mind at ease I usually participate in the first of a series of my own personal holidays; Day After Holiday Candy Sale Days. The wonderful part about these holidays is that they come more than once a year. You have Day After Valentine’s Day Candy Sale Day, Day After Easter Candy Sale Day, Day After Halloween Candy Sale Day and Day After Christmas Candy Sale Day.
In our crazy world I think it is important to use our words to share what we are feeling. I have a hard time following along with the rule that there is a specific day for us to share what we are feeling. Instead of hunting for the perfect shiny rock to present someone on “the day of love” perhaps we could share those feelings all year round?
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
