For the last ten years I have lived in the same house and have been lucky enough not to see a snake.
That decade of luck officially ended this week. While taking the dog out a small snake was sunning itself on our driveway. Without help from the dog, who was really just chasing a large morning dove, I would not have noticed the snake.
For the last two decades I have had a fear of snakes.
Once, at about age 9, my siblings and I were all out playing in the yard after school. I went into the house to use the restroom. After hearing a drip like something was leaking I looked into the toilet bowl just as a snake tail flicked out of the freshwater return under the rim of the toilet.
I personally can appreciate the job that snakes do for the environment, but would really also appreciate it if they stayed out of my personal space.
