I have noted something about myself in the last few weeks. Apologizing and thanking folks in abundance seems to be something that I do too often.
Don’t get me wrong there is nothing wrong with gratitude and feeling sympathetic or admitting you are wrong. “Thank you” and “I’m sorry” are part of polite conversation. Admitting fault and feeling thankful should remain part of everyday conversation. It takes strength of character to admit when you are wrong and apologize. Having an attitude of gratitude is just how I was raised.
My mental flags were raised after a friend pointed out that I didn’t need to apologize all the time. Once I noticed I couldn’t stop noting the number of times I apologized in a day. Taking a few days to catalogue my behavior I made a determination.
What I have noted is that I apologize or thank folks as a defense against being called bossy. Being assertive, in the business world and a lady often results in being called bossy.
Assertiveness is not something that comes naturally for me, but being effective at managing a newspaper requires being assertive on occasion. Being an assertive woman often results in being labeled as a bossy woman. Bossiness is not an ideal quality and women at work are often told they are bossy when their skills, requests or performance are being belittled.
Asking for what you need at work isn’t something that you should be sorry for. Being good at your job should not be something you feel guilty for. Knowing how something should be done and asking for it is not wrong. As long as you approach situations with kindness, show gratitude when you get what you ask for and apologize when you are wrong.
Keep being grateful, admit when you are wrong, but don’t let being called bossy stop you from doing the best that you can.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She loves hearing about upcoming community events. Her email is editor@mlstargazette.com
