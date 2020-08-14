Once upon a time, I was part of a set of students working for the university I attended. As part of any of our trainings there was always a set of activities at the beginning, called ice breakers. These short tasks, questions or activities were designed to get folks talking and interacting.
Not much of a people person myself, I quickly made a mental list of answers to almost any of the questions. At a recent staff meeting for the paper, I was offering to use what I call my apocalypse skills of sewing to make face masks. I have what I like to think of as a strong set of crafty skills.
I know for a fact that I could not be the person who hunts. I really am bummed out when my food has a face.
Gardening is not something that I am good at. Plants tend to not live long in my care.
Farming, is in my mind a combination of the two skills above. Crops are probably not going to be reliable if I am in charge. Raising animals for food goes back to the whole food with a face thing.
On reflection this would be the kind of icebreaker I could get involved in. Networking with the right collection of apocalypse skill holders could save your life. Know your own, know your neighbors.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
