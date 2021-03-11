Last week I explained that I don’t identify myself as a watchdog. I was told that being in the newspaper business makes you a watchdog.
I think about my role a bit differently.
I like to think of myself as a certain caped crusader, always waiting in the shadows until needed. Perhaps this comes from a childhood where reading was much more appealing than playing outdoors, an adolescence of academic achievement and an adulthood studying other cultures in a way that doesn’t interfere.
Watchdogs seem confined to one area in my mind, while I am always on the look out for a story and a way to help the community understand things. My goal is to make sure that the great things, the bad things and even the curious things happening in our area are brought to your mailbox every week.
Instead of barking at anyone stepping in my yard, I like to think that I am waiting in the wings for someone to call on me for help. Emails, calls and letters are the flood light in the sky for me.
Much like a certain dark knight, my job as far as I understand it is for me to work for the people. Like public relations, I get access to all sorts of information and my job is to share it. The difference is that I get to pick through that information to find what is important to regular folks. I can and do work well with others, like city governments, but my first obligation is making sure that the community gets what they need. Ensuring that governments follow the rules and give their people the information that they need is my main job.
If you could continue to send out those signals, keep me in the know on community events, let me help you get answers to your hard questions it will make my job as a dark knight easier.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.