A few weeks ago I was reading a press release from Memorial Blood Centers;they are in desperate need of blood donations. Part of the release was a link to search for donations locations or blood drives in your area. I did a quick search, to see where locally donations were being collected.
I used to give blood regularly, but one specific time I had difficult donation and it scared me away. The desperate need I was reading about in the press release made me think that maybe it was time to be brave and give donating a try again.
On Friday I took a few minutes out of my day, drove to Willow River High School and rolled up my sleeve. Before any poking was done I made sure to let the tech helping me know about my dilemma and that I was going to be a hard person to find a vein on.
Minimal bruising and a few minutes later I had helped to save up to three people. While filling out my questionnaire prior to donation I was told that the last time I had donated with Memorial Blood Centers was in 2009. They asked why I had decided that now was the time.
In that press release all blood types were down to less than a three day supply, this was startling for me to read and I made my appointment right away. With the rise of COVID-19 many blood drives were put on hold or canceled. Luckily with hard work more and more of them are popping back up to help boost the supply of necessary donations.
One donor can save up to three people. If you have the time and the ability I encourage you to find a place and donate as soon as possible!
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
