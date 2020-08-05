My trips to Moose Lake this week so far have been taken in the first car I ever purchased. My senior year of high school I took out a $3,000 loan and paid it off to buy my first car. For ten years I have owned this 1995 Plymouth Acclaim. The old girl and I have had over a decade of adventures together, including our commute to work this week.
The Acclaim, who I call Baby Car, is a big change from my daily driving vehicle. I upgraded right into the twenty-first century with my new car. Power windows, a radio that works and more cup holders than I know what to do with came with the new one. This week I figured I would give the new car a rest and take a trip or two in a blast from a past.
Overall the trips have been odd, the windshield is a different shape and the construction of the car makes me feel for some reason, a bit unsafe. I have driven Baby Car all over. We have been on the back-roads of Pennsylvania, the Trans-Canadian Highway after midnight, on countless trips back and forth from home to college in South Dakota. On our trips this week it has allowed me to remember all of our good times together. Some of my favorites have been creating car picnics while road tripping, finally upgrading to have multiple cup holders and packing an entire college dorm room into the trunk and back seat. She has only failed me one time and that was entirely my fault.
My young, dumb, and college age self was not as serious about car maintenance as I am at present. I ignored the golden car rule of never letting the tank slip below a quarter full, and a half full in the winter. What can I say? I was a poor college kid.
After my last final of my first semester of the school year (which I totally aced) I skipped my way across campus to hop in the car and take off for home. A full semester of being six hours away from home and living off of cafeteria food or random junk had apparently addled my brain, because Baby Car would not start.
Lucky gal that I am, my parents had sprung for signing me up for the good car insurance that included road side assistance. A speedy call to Mom and Dad had a mechanic on the way presently.
Knowing practically nothing about car maintenance I sat and patiently waited for this stranger to arrive and save the day. The mechanic that arrived can only be described by me as an “old school” mechanic. He had on the jump suit coveralls.
A quick peek under the hood and my knight in blue greasy coveralls had the answer. A jump was all the car needed, I simply needed to hit the foot feed.
After a few seconds of entirely blank staring between the mechanic and myself prompted me to make a guess. I distinctly remember asking as politely as I could, “You mean the gas pedal?”
I can almost guarantee that after he left all of his co-workers got a real kick out of the story of the dunce co-ed that didn’t fill up her car, ran out of gas and had no clue what the foot feed was.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
