Below is a copy of a letter the District 2 sheriffs sent to our legislators regarding the gun storage bill. The District 2 sheriff’s cover Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, and St. Louis counties. As you can see the District 2 sheriffs cover a large area of Minnesota and have years of combined experience. The sheriffs of Minnesota do not always agree on all topics, but in this case, it seems clear the outstate Sheriffs have been vocal in the concerns it may create. 

I hope that state legislators recognize that we as elected officials represent the same people as they do. I have heard many concerns regarding this proposed law from our shared constituents. I encourage everyone to remain in contact with their law makers as they work through the legislative session because the work they do will impact us all.

