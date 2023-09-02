I’m sure as you are reading this, you are thankful for the completion of the two-box culverts between Cromwell and Wright.  I didn’t have to use the detours very often, but now that I don’t, I sure am thankful for the direct route to Cromwell from my home in Wright. I’m sure that there were many folks that had to take the detours almost every day on their way to work or other appointments.

 I’m proud to announce that Cromwell Mayor, Sharon Zelazny received the 2023 Carlton County Outstanding Senior award at the Carlton County Fair.  She was nominated by the Cromwell Young Oldtimers. 

