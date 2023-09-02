I’m sure as you are reading this, you are thankful for the completion of the two-box culverts between Cromwell and Wright. I didn’t have to use the detours very often, but now that I don’t, I sure am thankful for the direct route to Cromwell from my home in Wright. I’m sure that there were many folks that had to take the detours almost every day on their way to work or other appointments.
I’m proud to announce that Cromwell Mayor, Sharon Zelazny received the 2023 Carlton County Outstanding Senior award at the Carlton County Fair. She was nominated by the Cromwell Young Oldtimers.
When Sharon became mayor of Cromwell, she set a goal for herself to “Improve the quality of life for Cromwell Residents.” She finds the work very rewarding, especially when she sees her goals realized. Sharon and her husband Bill moved to Cromwell from Floodwood when they retired. They consider themselves a team as Bill helps with the distribution of food through Ruby’s Pantry.
Our sympathy to the family of Jim Walli, 88, who died on Aug. 26, 2023.
There will be a Community Worship Service on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion as part of Harvest Fest.
Due to Minnesota Legislation, all school lunches are free. Full meals are free, but ala cart prices apply to milk for home lunches or extra milks.
School photos will be taken on Oct. 3- 4. Retakes on the 26.
Congratulations to Ben Line who won his third Wally at the Brainerd Internationals two weekends ago.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright –Watch for kids now as school has resumed.
