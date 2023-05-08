As a retired nurse who often had patients or clients that lived with Alzheimer’s or dementia, I’ve had many experiences with them and their families.
There isn’t a family that hasn’t been affected by a loved one experiencing dementia or Alzheimer’s. And, it isn’t just one person that feels the heartbreak of living with or visiting a family member. Feelings run high when we remember how that person “used to be” before a diagnosis.
For me as a young girl, I recall my grandmother who used to read me stories or play cards with me, but after her diagnosis she couldn’t do those things. One memory I still have is my eating a chocolate bar and her saying to me, “That looks good.” But when I asked my mother if I could give her one, and then handing it to her, she pushed it away and said, “What are you doing?”
I had a client that I provided some respite for and stayed with his wife while he shopped or just took a break. His wife had Alzheimer’s but was calmed by having something to do. Her husband had a box full of socks that he would give her and she would sit with the box in her lap and sort multiple pairs of socks. When she finished she would remember where they belonged and put them away. Her husband would, when he arrived home, then take them all apart and give the box back to her to start all over again.
Another client with dementia had been an entertainer and played the ukulele. He couldn’t remember much anymore but his wife had put the music of some of his favorite songs in booklets and handed them out at family gatherings. Once he had the ukulele in his hands he could sing all the songs and knew all the words to those songs. His family and friends would sing along and enjoy what he hadn’t lost.
For families who lovingly care for a family member in their homes, it is essential to find some respite programs to provide them with a chance to get away. And, as heartbreaking as it can be to care for a family member at home, getting that respite can be a help to the caregiver. Asking for that kind of help can be difficult but can make a huge difference.
If you need more information about these two diagnosis, there will be an informational gathering put on by the Alzheimer’s Association from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Duquette Hall, 88179 Hwy. 23 north of Kerrick.
This is hosted by the Health Council of Oak Lake/Trinity Churches. For more information you can call JoAnn at 218-349-0271 or Mareta at 218-340-0331
JoAnn Alexander is a retired registered nurse and Kerrick resident
