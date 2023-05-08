As a retired nurse who often had patients or clients that lived with Alzheimer’s or dementia, I’ve had many experiences with them and their families. 

There isn’t a family that hasn’t been affected by a loved one experiencing dementia or Alzheimer’s. And, it isn’t just one person that feels the heartbreak of living with or visiting a family member.  Feelings run high when we remember how that person “used to be” before a diagnosis.  

