’m hoping most of you are getting used to Daylight Saving Time by now. It sure is nice to have more daylight in the evenings. Now maybe the snow will stop falling and we can get onto the season of spring which takes place on 3-20-23.
’m hoping most of you are getting used to Daylight Saving Time by now. It sure is nice to have more daylight in the evenings. Now maybe the snow will stop falling and we can get onto the season of spring which takes place on 3-20-23.
Congratulations to the UMD Women’s Basketball team in making it to the NCAA Elite Eight. They came from a 20 point deficit to win in the last seconds by 77 to 76. We can be proud of Taya Hakamaki, of Cromwell, as she is a key member of that team.
A great number of folks attended the gathering of family and friends for Gary Oja on Saturday, March 18 at St. John’s. I heard that at least 16 of his classmates from Cromwell-Wright School attended to support the family. Gary was laid to rest in the Lakeview Cemetery in Wright on the 17th.
Also, does anyone know where we can get Wrong Day buttons made for this year’s event in July? Mike Davis made them for years and now that he has passed, we need a provider.
The next YOT Senior Dance is 1-4 p.m. on March 23, with Florian Chmielewski at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.
Pimpa Gresczyk was presented with a beautiful American flag at the last YOT meeting in honor of her attaining her U. S. Citizenship recently. Her photo was taken with several of the veterans in attendance. They were Bill Zelazny, Rocky Youngberg, John Peterson, Ed Raisanen, and Kenny Kangas.
Wright seniors meet every Wednesday 1 – 4 p.m. for fun and games and Thursdays for Cribbage at the Wright senior center.
You still have this coming weekend to attend the play: “Tracks” at the County Seat Theater in Cloquet on March 24 - 26. Call or go online to get tickets. 218-878-0071 or www.countyseattheater.com
Tri-Community Food Shelf in Cromwell, will, once again, be participating In Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign, Feb 27-April 9.
Highway 73 Corridor Study – Cromwell to Kettle River: Join us on Wednesday, April 5, for our Public Open House. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and can be attended both online and in-person at the Cromwell Pavilion, 5577 Cromwell Park Drive, Cromwell, MN 55726. To join online, please use: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-73-corridor-study to logon. The purpose of the meeting is to listen to you. Contact Josie Olson at 218-221-6209 or josie.olson@state.mn.us
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: When you think of Easter, “It’s not about the Bunny, It’s about the Lamb!”
jENNIE HANSON is a longtime resident of Wright. She can be contacted at jkh4president@hotmail.com
