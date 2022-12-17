O

ur sympathy to the family of Jeanette Carlson Worgren, 81, of Cloquet who passed away in Miller Dwan Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on Jan. 25, 1941, in Cloquet to John and Vendla Carlson. Jeanette married Raymond Worgren in Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell on Oct. 3, 1959. She will be deeply missed.  

