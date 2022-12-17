ur sympathy to the family of Jeanette Carlson Worgren, 81, of Cloquet who passed away in Miller Dwan Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on Jan. 25, 1941, in Cloquet to John and Vendla Carlson. Jeanette married Raymond Worgren in Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell on Oct. 3, 1959. She will be deeply missed.
Plan ahead for Monday, Dec. 19 junior high and high school Christmas concerts at 6 p.m., then, Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the elementary Christmas concert, 6 p.m. Early release is Thursday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. Christmas Break - No school Dec. 23 - Jan. 3.
There is a fact sheet available at the school on the upcoming Cromwell-Wright School District Referendum which will take place on Feb. 14 with voting at the Sno-Gophers Building or by absentee if requested. The plan is for three types of improvements:
Safety and security improvements including main entrance and building security, and improved configuration for bus and parent pick up and drop off.
Site and building improvements including site drainage improvements, pavement upgrades and additional parking spaces, toilet renovations, and interior finish upgrades.
Small gym expansion. Why now? With the last significant building updates dating back to 1995, now is the time to invest in our facilities to provide the students, staff and alumni and the community with a comfortable and suitable learning and working environment. For more information go the ids95.org or contact the superintendent at nlibbon@ids95.org
A huge “Thank You” goes out to all who donated to the Cromwell Forest Hill Cemetery Association for the purchase of a 1.4-acre parcel of land adjoining the west side of the cemetery. Donations matched the purchase price.
Pastor Tim Berdahl was welcomed into the community last week as he did the worship at Bethlehem and Bethany. His contact information is Rev.Tim.Bergdahl@gmail.com or 218-464-2090.
The Bethany Quilters will not meet in December but will resume Jan. 17 and 18, 2023.
Remember a good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.
Be sure to remember your friends and neighbors at the Villa Vista/Cardinal Court with cards or gifts for Christmas.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Shop Locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.