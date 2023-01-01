Our sincere sympathy to the family of Karee Hansen Rowell on her tragic death on Dec. 18, 2022, in Bullhead City, Arizona. Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.
The following article appeared in the Daily News in Mohave Valley, Arizona. Bullhead City: Three people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide late Sunday at a Bullhead City home. Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt said the victims were a man and woman from Cromwell, Minnesota and the woman with whom the couple was living in Bullhead City. They were identified as Timothy Wayne Albright, 64, Karee Pauline (Hansen) Rowell, 64, both of Cromwell, Minnesota, and Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, of Bullhead City. Fromelt said police were called to the residence in the 500 block of Riverview Drive at about 11 p.m. Sunday after neighbors who had planned to meet with the residents became concerned when they didn’t make the previously planned get-together. “When they did not show up or answer texts, the neighbors became concerned and knocked on their door,” Fromelt said. “They discovered the three bodies when they looked through the window and immediately called 911.” Police responded and found all three dead. Each suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, Fromelt said. Detectives determined that Albright shot Rowell, his fiancée, and Wallin, Rowell’s cousin, before turning the gun on himself. Albright and Rowell were winter visitors, staying with Wallin at her residence, police said. No motive was known, Fromelt said, and the time of the shootings had not been determined. She said the police did not receive any reports of residents in the area hearing gunshots Sunday. Police have not said what kind of firearm was used nor how many shots were fired. A dog at the residence was taken from the scene by personnel from Bullhead City Animal Care and Wellness, which is working with family members of the victims for permanent placement. The incident remains under investigation. Domestic violence needs to be stopped, so if you are aware of any please report it to authorities. If you are experiencing domestic violence, please report it and get help.
Dollars for Scholars are now holding a Fund Raiser. Thank you to PetSmart in Duluth for their generous donation of stuffed animals that were handed out to K-6th grade students at Cromwell-Wright School before Christmas break.
Community Referendum Information - There is a new link on the top of the school website for any referendum information. Check it out - be informed.
Is now the time to declutter your home? If so, start small and easy like your purse, a single shelf, or a drawer. Try to get rid of 10 things a day, and just working for 10 to 20 minutes a day will help and it will get easier as you get going.
On a personal note, as of Dec. 21, 2022, I have been an educator for the past 55 years starting in January of 1968 up until now. Where did all those years go? I have been honored to be in the classrooms of so many of the area students and appreciate all the benefits I have enjoyed over the past decades. Students today are great! Our communities are in good hands as these students go out into the world and make it a better place.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Happy New Year and thanks for the cards thanking me for writing this column all year. As of Oct. 2, 2022, I have been doing a news column for 40 years.
