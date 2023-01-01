Our sincere sympathy to the family of Karee Hansen Rowell on her tragic death on Dec. 18, 2022, in Bullhead City, Arizona. Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

The following article appeared in the Daily News in Mohave Valley, Arizona.  Bullhead City: Three people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide late Sunday at a Bullhead City home. Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt said the victims were a man and woman from Cromwell, Minnesota and the woman with whom the couple was living in Bullhead City. They were identified as Timothy Wayne Albright, 64, Karee Pauline (Hansen) Rowell, 64, both of Cromwell, Minnesota, and Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, of Bullhead City. Fromelt said police were called to the residence in the 500 block of Riverview Drive at about 11 p.m. Sunday after neighbors who had planned to meet with the residents became concerned when they didn’t make the previously planned get-together. “When they did not show up or answer texts, the neighbors became concerned and knocked on their door,” Fromelt said. “They discovered the three bodies when they looked through the window and immediately called 911.” Police responded and found all three dead. Each suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, Fromelt said. Detectives determined that Albright shot Rowell, his fiancée, and Wallin, Rowell’s cousin, before turning the gun on himself. Albright and Rowell were winter visitors, staying with Wallin at her residence, police said. No motive was known, Fromelt said, and the time of the shootings had not been determined. She said the police did not receive any reports of residents in the area hearing gunshots Sunday. Police have not said what kind of firearm was used nor how many shots were fired. A dog at the residence was taken from the scene by personnel from Bullhead City Animal Care and Wellness, which is working with family members of the victims for permanent placement. The incident remains under investigation.  Domestic violence needs to be stopped, so if you are aware of any please report it to authorities. If you are experiencing domestic violence, please report it and get help.  

