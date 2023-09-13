T

he Harvest Fest that took place over the weekend in Cromwell seemed to be a huge success,  thanks to all the volunteers and attendees.  And they had the most unusual parade this year. There was only one unit this year.  But it sure was special as the Grand Marshal, Jon Swenson Sr., was on an old-fashioned wagon with sides, accompanied by his family and it was pulled by an old Ford Tractor.  Jon Swenson, Sr., sure deserved this honor.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0