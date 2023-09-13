he Harvest Fest that took place over the weekend in Cromwell seemed to be a huge success, thanks to all the volunteers and attendees. And they had the most unusual parade this year. There was only one unit this year. But it sure was special as the Grand Marshal, Jon Swenson Sr., was on an old-fashioned wagon with sides, accompanied by his family and it was pulled by an old Ford Tractor. Jon Swenson, Sr., sure deserved this honor.
The Cromwell class of 1953 had their 70th class reunion on Sept. 9 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. There were eight classmates in attendance.
The Cromwell Class of 1963 met at the pavilion in Cromwell on Sept. 9 for their 60th class reunion. They had six members in attendance. They were Patty Johnson Lund, Judy Anderson Johnson, Aine Tamminen Merrill, Ervin Pettit, Tom Peterson and myself.
Bethany and Bethlehem Confirmation Classes will begin soon. All area students are welcome to attend.
Sports pictures will be taken at the school on Sept. 21. Elementary pictures on Oct. 3 and high school pictures on Oct. 4. Make up day will be Oct. 26.
The Women of Bethlehem Lutheran in Wright will hold a rummage sale in October, so you can start collecting your donations. Be sure the items are in good condition and still useful.
The Cromwell Wright Middle School students are fundraising for a trip to Washington, D.C. on July 25 -28, 2024. Donations can be sent to the Cromwell Wright School, PO Box 7, Cromwell, MN 55726. Put Washington trip on the memo line.
I had an angel come to my house last week. She scrubbed my floors and vacuumed the rugs and cleaned a bathroom and the laundry room. I am so thankful for friends like this. Also, thanks for all meals I have received, and the cards of encouragement that keep coming in my mail. You are very thoughtful for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.
Believe it or not: A few weeks ago, I was sitting in my recliner in the living room when something very unusual happened. I have an old-fashioned clock on the wall where Bob could see it from his hospital bed. It hasn’t worked since he died on Oct. 1. Well, it started working when I heard it chime seven times and then about an hour later it chimed again. It is battery operated, so how could it just start working? And what makes it even more unbelievable, the time on the clock is correct and it has been correct ever since. The chimes haven’t sounded since that day, but the clock keeps perfect time. I’m thinking that this is a message from Bob somehow, since seven rhymes with heaven and I know that’s where he is!
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright –Hope you had a great Weekend!
