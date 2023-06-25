A wonderful Community Event was held at the Cromwell Pavilion sponsored by the United Methodist Church in Cromwell on Saturday, June 17. Over 200 people attended overall including over 100 folks at the worship service and meal. The dance followed with many more in attendance. We thank God for over 100 years of ministry to the community from the Cromwell United Methodist church.
Lake Country Power announced that they have awarded 36 high school students’ scholarships. These $4,000, issued at $1000 a year for four years were distributed to Noah Foster, of Cromwell Wright School and to Darby Autio of Floodwood. A full list of all recipients is available on their website.
The CACC will be having a special meeting to plan for this year’s Harvest Festival. The meeting will be held at the Pavilion on Tuesday, June 27. All area residents are invited and encouraged to come and share their thoughts and ideas. They are also in need of volunteers to help with parade planning, steak fry, kids and adult games, pie social, bingo and much more. They could sure use your help.
The next YOT Senior Dance will be on Thursday, June 22 at the Pavilion in Cromwell. Dancing from 1 – 4 p.m. with Ted and Rose.
There will be a bell ringing ceremony, picnic and program at the Villa Vista on Monday, July 3 starting at noon. The members of the Young Old Timers are also invited to attend as this will be their July get together.
There will be a gathering of family and friends for Kim Thudin, 68, who tragically died on Jan. 28, 2023, at their home on Eagle Lake on July 15. Our sincere sympathy to her husband Scott and their family.
My cancer treatments are coming along as I have an infusion once a week until July 6 when I will get an ultrasound to plan for the next step in my diagnosis. So far, it’s going well, but I’m very tired at times so have had to slow down. But, as my mother always said, “This too shall pass.” And thanks for all the cards of encouragement, thoughts, and prayers. I feel like I’m surrounded by a huge blanket of caring folks to lift me up and keep a positive attitude.
I am an odd number, take away a letter and I become even. What number am I?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.