wonderful Community Event was held at the Cromwell Pavilion sponsored by the United Methodist Church in Cromwell on Saturday, June 17.  Over 200 people attended overall including over 100 folks at the worship service and meal.  The dance followed with many more in attendance. We thank God for over 100 years of ministry to the community from the Cromwell United Methodist church.

Lake Country Power announced that they have awarded 36 high school students’ scholarships.  These $4,000, issued at $1000 a year for four years were distributed to Noah Foster, of Cromwell Wright School and to Darby Autio of Floodwood. A full list of all recipients is available on their website.  

