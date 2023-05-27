I
t was a sad farewell as we said God’s speed to the Lutheran Interim Pastor Tim Berdahl. He has certainly been a shining light in our midst as he led our congregations through the recent months.
We found out that we can function well with a part time pastor and because of this our lay leaders have stepped up and carried on in the absence of a full-time pastor. This really proves that the church is not a building, not the pastor, but it’s the people working together to bring the word of God to us and the whole community. Let us now carry on this tradition we have started and pray for further guidance in the months to come.
God will provide a leader for our congregations. He will be conducting Margaret Webster’s celebration of life service as his last act in our community.
Margaret Webster, 83, Tamarack, died Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospice Care from thyroid lymphoma.
Our family’s sincere sympathy to my sister, Margaret Taylor, on the recent death of her husband, Howard, of 61 years on May 16, 2023. His funeral was held on May 22 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Midway township. Cards of condolence can be sent to her at 5628 St. Louis River Road, Duluth, MN 55810.
As some of you know, I was diagnosed with stage 2 Aggressive Triple Negative Breast Cancer about two months ago.
I am now doing chemotherapy treatments at St. Luke’s in Duluth once a week for three weeks and then a week off and repeating this until the tumor shrinks or the oncologist deems surgery is required for a cure.
The chemo is going well, even if I had some nasty side effects the first two rounds. Now that I’m taking the nausea medication at the right times, it’s going much better. Also, folks sure have been good to me offering rides, food, and help around the yard.
In fact, the Cromwell-Wright baseball team and four of their coaches came over on Friday after school and went through my yard with military precision and got everything done on my list of jobs, such as raking, hauling debris, putting the stones on the culvert, putting down the red mulch and sweeping my decks off. It sure looks great and now the lawn guy can mow without ruining my mower.
I am so grateful for their help, and it only took the 16 guys an hour and a half to get everything done. Afterwards they were treated to hot dogs, chips, desserts, and pop at the Bethlehem Church before heading to the baseball field for a few rounds of batting practice. Our communities can be very proud of all these guys, so if you see them at one of their last games of the season, thank them and tell them how proud you are of our teams and their coaches!!
Our sympathy to the family of Lorraine E (Ahonen) Rohde, 94, on her recent death on May 8, 2023, at the Villa Vista in Cromwell.
The Villa Vista-Cardinal Court Quilt Fundraiser will continue through the end of May. Donations can be sent to 1197 Villa Vista Circle, Cromwell, MN 55726.
There will be a spring music concert at the school starting at 6 p.m. on May 31.
County Road 23 going north from the Co-op Store in Wright will be getting repaved starting the first week in June. I don’t know the last time it was resurfaced, but it sure needs it now. Last summer the new culverts were put in, so the road past my home sure will be nice soon.
Last week’s riddles: What is Sinistophobia? Fear of left handedness , What gets wetter the more it dries? A towel, How many hamburgers can you eat on an empty stomach? One after that your stomach isn’t empty. Give me a drink, and I will die. Feed me and I’ll get bigger. What am I? Fire! Hope you got them all.
This week’s Bible riddles: What was Moses’ wife, Zipphora, known as when she’d throw dinner parties? Which Bible character was super-fit? Which nursery song would Jesus have heard the most?
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Let’s all congratulate our Senior Class of 2023. “You can sail on the ocean, you can sail on the sea, but you can’t beat the class of 20-23!
