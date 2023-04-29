he Kettle River city picnic is scheduled for 12 – 4 p.m. at the Kettle River ball park. Meat and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring an appetizer, salad or dessert to share. If the park is too muddy or there is bad weather, the picnic will be held at the Veteran’s Building in Kettle River. The information will be posted on Facebook.
The next Kettle River City Council meeting is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
Ma & Pa Kettle meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. We need volunteers to attend.
Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, May 17 at the Kettle River Senior Center.
Many years ago, my mother lived across the road from the landfill. The original landfill was a 40 acre piece of ground. When they first started the landfill, the ground was level with the road. One day my sister and I walked over to talk to the gate man. There was someone at the gate to monitor all the trucks entering the landfill.
The landfill was covered each night and then uncovered when it was open again. The gate man told us that once the landfill is completed, the land can only be used as a park for 100 years.
They had to place pipes in the ground to a tower. The decomposing of the landfill produces methane gas and the pipes channeled the gas to the tower which had a perpetual flame to burn the gas. They also had to test the water daily to make sure there was no contamination.
When they finally closed that landfill and start another, the surface of the landfill was about 15 - 20 feet above the level of the road. They also had a crew who kept any thing that blew into the surrounding area picked up each day.
It is not easy to find an area to build a new landfill and maintain it. At the rate we are using disposable items, it is taking less time for a landfill to become unusable. It is time for everyone to look at the amount of plastics they are putting into the landfill. We need to go back to glass containers and paper bags instead of every thing being plastic. A recent article stated that Carlton County solid waste is sent to a landfill in Superior, Wisconsin and will reach capacity and need to close in 2026. If we continue to waste at the present rate, we may need to find a new area sooner than that.
