Why are community newspaper important?
The paper serves a variety of purposes, especially in a rural community with sketchy internet service. It brings people together and helps them feel more connected to the community as well as in the know.
Why are community newspaper important?
The paper serves a variety of purposes, especially in a rural community with sketchy internet service. It brings people together and helps them feel more connected to the community as well as in the know.
Residents can find out what local people are up to, get facts and figures for projects, share their opinions with a letter to the editor and more.
The local paper also keeps readers up to date with new businesses in the area, fun activities both in the Star Gazing section and in seasonal stories such as where to go swimming, biking or kayaking in the area.
It helps educate residents on the latest news around town, such as the projects at the school, why they need to be done and how the cost is going to affect residents. You won’t find that in a Twin Cities newspaper.
We write about city infrastructure and the latest updates as well as costs. Residents want to know how projects are going to affect their pocketbook. We explain that some projects are paid for by grants, such as the Safe Routes to School project. Others are added to residents’ property tax statements or as a local option sales tax. Carlton County residents pay a $15 wheelage tax when they purchase tabs for their vehicles. The money pays for the new transportation facility that was built several years ago to replace the one in Barnum that was past its useful life expectancy.
While readers can find the information online, the writers often break down the subject matter to make it easier for residents to understand.
Many readers like to cut out photos of friends and families whether it’s a birth announcement, obituary or a sports photograph of a grandchild to hang on the fridge. You can’t do that with a story or photo on social media.
Of course there are the fundraisers such as the annual Moose Run, Antique Appraisals and more as well as the just for fun Winter Texan’s Music Jam Reunion in August.
I try to put in what I think readers want to know about. I know that you cannot please all of the people all of the time, so while stories in one issue may not resonate with some readers, other stories probably will.
I also rely on the general public for story ideas which I otherwise would not know about.
Many readers share their appreciation for the change in the paper since I took over last year, from a wider variety of stories, to improved sports coverage and photography of local athletes.
My question to you is, what would you like to see more of in the Star Gazette?
Email me at editor@mlstargazette.com and let me know. Or if you like the paper as is, you can also share that with me.
And as always, I’m looking for anyone interested in writing for the paper.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.